Odisha man beaten to death; set afire after fight at girlfriend’s home: Police

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and his body set on fire after an altercation at the home of a woman he was in a relationship with in Babarakot in Odisha’s Deogarh district late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The man’s family alleged he was called as part of a plan and attacked.

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Police said Silu Ray was allegedly assaulted when he went to the woman’s home between 10.45pm and 11pm. His body was taken to a verandah, where petrol was allegedly poured over it and set ablaze.

Neighbours noticed the blaze and alerted the fire services. Fire personnel reached the spot, doused the flames and informed the police.

Police have detained the woman and her parents for questioning. They were trying to ascertain the sequence of events that led to Ray’s death. Police were examining whether the incident was pre-planned, including how the petrol was procured and used.

Locals alleged that Ray occasionally created disturbances after having alcohol, which had led to frequent quarrels between him and the woman’s family.

Ray’s father, Mohan Ray, alleged that his son was called as part of a plan and attacked. “We received a phone call around 11.30pm. When we reached the spot, we found that they had beaten him and burnt him. Her entire family is involved in the incident,” he alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Silu Ray and the woman reportedly knew each other for around two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Silu Ray and the woman reportedly knew each other for around two years. {{/usCountry}}

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