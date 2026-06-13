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Odisha officer held over estranged lover's death; kin cite complexion-related taunts

Chandrika Hembram's family said that she and officer Bhimsen Prasad Tudu were school sweethearts who had been in a relationship for the past 14 years.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 02:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Days after the body of a third-year MBBS student was found floating in a river in Cuttack, police arrested her estranged lover and Odisha Administrative Service officer Bhimsen Prasad Tudu as the woman's kin alleged that she was killed.

While the victim underwent cosmetic treatment to become fair, the officer got into a relationship with another woman, the victim's kin alleged.(AI-generated image)

Chandrika Hembram's family said that she and Tudu were school sweethearts who had been in a relationship for the past 14 years and had planned to marry in 2027.

They alleged that Tudu backtracked from the plan and distanced himself from Hembram after getting into the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and suddenly started disliking her over her complexion.

While Hembram underwent cosmetic treatment to become fair, Tudu got into a relationship with another woman, the victim's kin alleged.

Chandrika Hembram's body was found floating in the Kathajodi river on the morning of June 4. Soon after, Tudu was on the run and later filed for anticipatory bail in the Orissa High Court, police said.

"A coordinated search operation led to his arrest in Mayurbhanj district on Friday night. He has been brought to the Barang police station in Cuttack district for further questioning," an official said.

At a press conference in Cuttack, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari said, "Prima facie probe indicates that Tudu could be responsible for the death of the MBBS student. We have got digital evidence against Tudu.

"His laptop and tablet have been seized, and WhatsApp data has also been found. He was not cooperating with the investigation and attempted to evade arrest," the officer added.

 
bhubaneswar odisha
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