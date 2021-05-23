Odisha orders evacuation of those living in mud houses ahead of Cyclone Yaas

Ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm Yaas between north Odisha and Sundarbans by May 26, the Odisha government on Saturday ordered all district collectors of coastal areas to bring people living in mud houses to cyclone shelters with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik who undertook a review meeting, ordered all district administrations in the six coastal districts to immediately evacuate people so as to ensure zero casualty during the storm. All precautions should be taken and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be maintained during the evacuation procedure, Patnaik ordered. All those who will be moved to the shelter houses will be provided with masks also.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has already developed in northern Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a depression by May 23 morning and turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 24. It will move north-north-westwards and make landfall anywhere in between north Odisha and Sundarbans by May 26. During the storm, the wind speed is expected to be around 120-165 kmph with 185 kmph gusts of wind.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Saturday said that arrangements are being worked out to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and oxygen supply in the state. The industries department is reviewing the situation with oxygen manufacturers and refill agencies so that there will be no production, generation and refilling problem. Further, contingent arrangement for stocking extra oxygen cylinders in Covid Hospitals is also being worked out.

A contingent plan has already been made to ensure adequate power backup, drinking water, food and drugs, doctors and paramedics staff are available at all Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centres.

At least 66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF and 177 fire service teams will be deployed in areas likely to be affected by the approaching cyclone.

As the condition of the sea is likely to get very rough during the cyclone, the Coast Guard has safely brought back all fishermen who had ventured out into the sea.