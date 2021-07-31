Odisha Pocso court sentences man to 20 year in jail for raping daughter

A Pocso court in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 7-year-old daughter.

Additional district judge of the Pocso court in Sundargarh, Partha Sarathi Patnaik, also fined the 31-year-old convict ₹5,000 for raping his 7-year-old daughter for three consecutive months in 2013.

The man was caught on March 6, 2013, when his own mother lodged a complaint with the Raghunathpalli police.

Based on statements of the rape survivor and 11 other witnesses along with the police probe, the man was sentenced for 10 years in jail. The court added that his term will increase by a year if he fails to pay the fine imposed. The court also ordered the state government to grant ₹7 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation