Bhubaneswar, The Odisha Police have arrested 1,771 people and seized over 3,000 kg of ganja, 20 unlicensed guns and other illegal items during a special drive, an official statement said on Sunday. Odisha Police arrest 1,771 people, seize ganja, 20 firearms during special drive

On the instructions of DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, the five-day drive was conducted from May 12-16 under the leadership of SPs and police commissioners across the state. Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar supervised it.

The main objectives of the operation were to execute non-bailable warrants , arrest persons wanted in pending cases, prevent smuggling of narcotics , seize vehicles involved in transportation of illegal weapons and minerals and crack down on drunken driving, the statement said.

During the drive, 1,771 people were arrested by executing warrants across the state, while action has been taken against five notorious criminals under the National Security Act , and another 449 habitual offenders have been booked under Section 129 of BNSS . Action has also been taken against 643 people under Section 126 of BNSS , it said.

Police conducted raids at various places to check drug trafficking and registered 31 NDPS cases while arresting 29 accused people. Along with this, 716 excise cases were also registered.

More than 3,000 kg of ganja and 16.6 gm of brown sugar, besides six vehicles and two mobile phones used in drug trafficking, along with ₹12,348 in cash, were seized from them, the statement said.

The Odisha Police further said they have taken action against 966 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and their vehicles have been seized. A total of ₹1.89 crore fine under the MV Act has been collected.

The police have registered five cases in connection with cow smuggling and arrested one person involved in the illegal trade. A total of 33 cows have been rescued from four vehicles during the period, it said.

In its action against illegal mining, the Odisha Police have registered 136 cases and arrested 60 people while issuing notices to another 14 individuals.

In the last five days, 179 trucks, tractors, trippers, power tillers and earthmovers used in illegal mining have been seized.

Similarly, the police have registered nine cases of illegal firearm trafficking, seized 20 unlicensed guns and arrested 13 people involved in the trade, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.