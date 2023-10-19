Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Odisha police STF bust gang that sold mule bank accounts to cyberfrauds, scammers

Odisha police STF bust gang that sold mule bank accounts to cyberfrauds, scammers

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Oct 19, 2023 09:11 PM IST

Mule bank accounts are controlled by fraudsters instead of their legitimate holders and are used to receive money from victims of crime

Bhubaneswar: A special task force (STF) of Odisha police on Thursday said it has succeeded in busting a gang that bought bank accounts from the poor in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand for an average of 2,000 and sold them to cybercriminals who used these accounts to receive money from victims.

Three people have been arrested who operated the racket (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three people have been arrested who operated the racket that centred around convincing poor tribals and villagers to open bank accounts. They were paid about 2,000 for each bank account, inspector general of police of the STF, JN Pankaj, said on Thursday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The three suspects were identified by the police as Sk Jamaluddin and Sk Jahangir of West Medinipur district of West Bengal and Sk Hapizul of Balasore in Odisha. In all, Pankaj said, the suspects had received as much as 10 crore from scammers for the mule bank accounts which were sold to them for about 15,000-20,000.

Mule bank accounts are controlled by fraudsters instead of their legitimate holders and are usually sourced from people who sell their own bank accounts for a fee.

Police said the group was particularly active in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum.

These mule bank accounts are used by fraudsters to receive the money before it is transferred into a cryptocurrency wallet, making it difficult for investigators to track the money. “Money mules, just like fraudsters, are guilty of illegally transferring fraudulently gained money and can be prosecuted,” said Pankaj.

Officers said the mobile phone number linked to a bank account is supplied by the gang or its intermediaries at the time of opening of account and is also transferred along with the account details.

The gang sold these bank accounts along with the connected mobile numbers to various cyber, cyber-financial, sextortion scammers and other criminals based in Kolkata and other parts of India.

Pankaj said the racket was busted following raids conducted by the team on a tip.

“During the raid, various incriminating materials such as mobile phones, pre-activated SIM cards, bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards etc were seized from their possession,” Pankaj said.

He said Jamiruddin employed 10-15 people for 15,000 per month to open mule bank accounts. “We are trying to find out as to how the accused managed to contact so many cyber fraudsters in different states,” a police officer said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha police bhubaneswar gang
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP