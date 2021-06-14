Odisha rolls out 'Pitha-on-Wheels' for Raja festival amid Covid curbs

Odisha has launched "Pitha on Wheels" ahead of the three-day Raja festival, one of the most popular ones celebrated at the onset of monsoon, amid the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

"Every year during Raja festival, OTDC (Odisha Tourism Development Corporation) makes special arrangements with all varieties of pithas and swings. However, this year it will be a bit different. OTDC has made all the arrangements for the people to celebrate Raja amid Covid-19 guidelines," the corporation's chairperson Shreemayee Mishra was quoted as saying by Odisha TV.

"Different types of Odia pithas like poda pitha, manda, kakara, arisha, chakuli and chandrakala would be available near Master Canteen, Khandagiri, CRP, Patia, Chandrasekharpur and Rupali squares between 7am to 11pm on June 14-16," Mishra said.

According to the report, "Pitha on Wheels" will also be available in Sambalpur in Odisha.

“Special counters have been opened at Pantha Nivas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Rourkela to sell pithas. People can purchase pithas from these counters following all the guidelines of Covid-19,” OTDC's managing director Sachin R Jadhav said.

In Odisha, the Raja festival is a tribute to menstruation and girls wear new clothes and take turns on swings hanging from tree branches. According to popular belief, Earth, perceived to be a woman, menstruates during these three days of the Raja festival and a ceremonial bath takes place on the fourth day. Ploughing is forbidden and unmarried girls in the countryside are feted during the three days.

Last year, the district administration in Keonjhar, where the Raja festival is celebrated on a bigger scale, banned all congregations related to the occasion.