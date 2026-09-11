Odisha STF detains three in Bengal’s Digha over recovery of 5 orangutans

Odisha Crime Branch’s Special Task Force (STF) has detained three persons from a hotel in West Bengal’s Digha in connection with the recovery of five orangutans in Balasore district and registered a case, officials said on Friday.
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Five orangutans, a critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests, were found in a forested area in Ranakotha Badapahi in coastal Odisha’s Balasore. Orangutans are smuggled for high-end exotic pet trade, tourism entertainment, and private animal collections. An orangutan could fetch around ₹25 lakh.
Surveillance footage from more than 50 cameras along the Digha-Chandaneswar-Bhograi route showed suspicious movement of a black SUV near the suspected drop zone on Monday night. The STF team subsequently tracked the three persons to the Digha hotel and detained them for questioning. A black Thar vehicle seen in CCTV footage, however, belongs to the hotel owner, officials said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Vinaytosh Mishra had directed the STF to conduct a detailed investigation into how the rare animals were brought to the state and identify those involved in their transportation.
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“The STF has detained three people on suspicion and they are being questioned. At present, we cannot say anything conclusively. Once we obtain complete evidence-based information, it will be shared with the media,” Mishra said.
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“The STF has detained three people on suspicion and they are being questioned. At present, we cannot say anything conclusively. Once we obtain complete evidence-based information, it will be shared with the media,” Mishra said.
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The STF’s wildlife wing has begun investigating the route through which the orangutans were brought to Odisha, the people involved and the purpose for which they were transported.
The DGP said the investigation was being conducted on the request of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), adding that visible progress was expected within seven to eight days.
“We are investigating the route through which the orangutans were brought, who brought them and what the purpose was,” Mishra said.
Meanwhile, chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha said the animals, which had initially appeared depressed after being separated from their mother, were now in good health.
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“They are eating and playing and are expected to gradually adapt to their surroundings,” Jha said.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
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Home/India News/Odisha STF detains three in Bengal’s Digha over recovery of 5 orangutans
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