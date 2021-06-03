Odisha suffered losses worth 610 crore due to Cyclone Yaas

Odisha suffered losses worth ₹610 crore including ₹520 crore of government property after Cyclone Yaas swept through Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts though it made landfall with much less force than predicted.

A review meeting chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik this evening estimated that over 6 million people in 11,000 villages were affected by the cyclone. Chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra said that 150 villages were marooned due to the cyclone apart from inundation of several acres of agricultural land by saline water from a tidal surge.

The storm accompanied by rains and a wind speed of 130-140 km per hour barrelled through coastal Odisha leaving behind a trail of destruction. Thousands of farmers in the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara had their crops ruined by tidal inundation and flood.

Mohapatra said the Panchayati Raj department suffered the maximum loss of ₹277 crore followed by ₹150 crore of the energy department, ₹108 crore of the water resources department and ₹75 crore of the rural development department. At least 30 lakh electricity consumers were affected post Cyclone Yaas. However, 99.9 per cent affected consumers have had their connection restored.

Last week, PM Modi had sanctioned an immediate assistance of ₹500 crore for Odisha after conducting an aerial tour of the affected regions. Odisha had made two long-term demands --- disaster-resilient power system and a disaster-resilient coastal protection system to deal with storm surges.