Odisha teen bludgeoned to death by friends over mobile phone game

A class 7 student in Odisha’s Koraput district was killed and his body dumped near a reservoir by two of his friends after he refused to share his mobile phone with them for playing video games on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, after the father of the deceased reported that his son was missing and lodged a complaint with the Koraput town police station on Friday morning, the investigation into the case began.

The police said the three minors were playing a game on a mobile phone near the village school on Thursday. Two of them had an altercation with the third boy over playing the mobile phone game.

“Soon the fight turned ugly and the two minors overpowered the one who had the phone. They bludgeoned the 12-year-old to death on the spot with a stone. To cover up the death they dragged and dumped the body in Kolab reservoir,” said Koraput additional SP, Utkal Keshari Das. A case was registered based on the FIR lodged by the deceased’s father. Since the deceased was a tribal, relevant sections as per the SC/ST Atrocity Act have also been registered.

Last week, a man in Nabarangour district was killed by his friend after a scuffle broke out between them over a lost mobile phone. Sukalal Rout and his friend Ghanashyam Majhi were consuming alcohol on Thursday evening when a fight broke out between them over the missing mobile phone. Later, the verbal duel took an ugly turn when Rout bludgeoned Majhi to death.