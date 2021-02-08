Home / India News / Odisha to build memorial to honour fallen Covid warriors
More than 60 Covid warriors including health workers in Odisha have succumbed to coronavirus.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:57 PM IST
A health worker collects swab samples of a policeman for Covid-19 test in Bhubaneswar.(ANI FILE)

The Odisha government said Monday that it will construct Covid Warrior Memorial at a public park in Bhubaneswar in recognition of the sacrifice and services of Covid warriors.

“Covid-19 is once in a century pandemic. In order to keep it in the memory of people as well as to recognise the sacrifice and services rendered by the Covid warriors who have lost their lives fighting the pandemic, the government has decided to construct a Covid Warrior Memorial,” wrote additional chief secretary of health department, PK Mohapatra said.

According to the decision, the state government would build the Covid memorial at the Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar. More than 60 Covid warriors including health workers in Odisha have succumbed to coronavirus. 19.

The state government plans to inaugurate the memorial on August 15 this year.

Last year, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the martyr status would be accorded to all health personnel and other support services who succumbed to Covid19. The state government also announced 50 lakh ex-gratia to all health personnel (private and public) and members of all other support services who died of Covid-19.

