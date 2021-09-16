Odisha tops in cases of assault on women with intent to disrobe: NCRB

For the seventh year in a row, Odisha has topped the states in cases of “assault or use of criminal force on women with intent to disrobe” as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 figures released on Tuesday.

In 2014, the NCRB, for the first time, collected data on assault or use of criminal force on women with “intent to disrobe”, under a separate category following the December 2012 gangrape in New Delhi.

Intent to disrobe using criminal force is dealt with under 354B of the Indian Penal Code, which was added to the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013. It is a cognizable and non-bailable offence with rigorous imprisonment between 3 and 7 years.

In the past seven years, the state has seen a steady rise in the number of cases in this category. As per NCRB, 3,232 such cases were lodged in Odisha in 2020, a 31.5% of the total cases lodged under the section in the entire country. In 2019 too, Odisha topped the list of states with 2,818 cases while it was 2,538 in 2018. In 2017, the state saw 2,457 cases while in 2016, there were 2,107 cases. In 2015, a total of 1,957 cases were lodged while in 2014, the state police applied the section in 1,142 cases.

The NCRB report also revealed that with 615 cases, the state stands third in cases related outraging the modesty of women; it also figured among the top 10 states in kidnapping and abduction of women with 3,775 cases.

The state also registered 526 cases related to cybercrime offences against women, the highest in the country. With 292 cases of publishing sexually explicit material, the state stood at the second place. As many as 234 cybercrime cases were registered in connection with blackmailing, defamation and morphing of women’s images, again the highest.

The NCRB statistics said in 2020, the overall crime rate against women in Odisha was 112.9, second only to Assam, and marking a rise from 103.5 in 2019. Crime rate is calculated as the number of cases per 100,000 population. As per NCRB 2020 figures, Odisha police registered 25,489 cases of crimes against women in 2020 against 23,183 in 2019.