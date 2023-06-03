Odisha train crash: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif extends ‘heartfelt condolences’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district in which at least 290 people lost their lives and more than 900 passengers have been injured.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(REUTERS file)

“Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured,” Sharif tweeted.

Earlier, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended condolences to the families of the victims in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

“Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured (sic),” Bhutto tweeted.

The Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs in Afghanistan, meanwhile, also extended its sympathies to the bereaved families.

“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is saddened by the train collision in eastern Odisha state of the Republic of India that has left hundreds dead and injured. MoFa sympathies with the bereaved families of the victims and the injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

17 coaches de-railed and severely damaged

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar, the accident took place at around 7am on Friday.

The accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the State's Balasore district.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passengers trains have been de-railed and severely damaged, the report said adding that all injured and trapped passengers have been rescued.

Seven NDRF teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units are engaged in rescue operations.

Special relief train reaches Howrah

Two trains - one special relief train and the ill-fated 12864 Yesvantpur Humsafar Express - arrived at the Howrah station with more than 1,000 passengers, who got stranded in the mishap, on Saturday afternoon. The injured were given medical assistance at the station.

