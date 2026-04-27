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Odisha: Two teachers engaged in Census work die of 'heatstroke' in 2 days

Odisha: Two teachers engaged in Census work die of 'heatstroke' in 2 days

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 12:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar/Baripada, Two school teachers engaged in Census work died in two days allegedly due to sunstroke in separate incidents in Odisha, officials said on Monday.

Odisha: Two teachers engaged in Census work die of 'heatstroke' in 2 days

The incidents occurred in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, where the temperature has reached over 37 degrees Celsius.

This is the third such incident in the state.

A report from Betanati in Mayurbhanj district said that Rajkapur Hembram, a teacher of Baidyanath High School under Betnoti block, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Baripada.

He was taken to the medical facility after he was unconscious on his return from the door-to-door survey for the census, his nephew Laxmikant Hembram said.

Mamata Das, the headmistress of the school, said, "Rajkapur Hembram complained of discomfort after returning from census work. He was admitted to the hospital and died. He was assigned three villages for census enumeration".

The deceased teacher's family members alleged that he had earlier informed colleagues about pressure from authorities to continue census duties despite his illness.

The state govenrment has already issued a Standard Operating Procedure for the Census officials working during hot and humid conditions.

They are prohibited from getting exposed to sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm due to the rising temperature. They are also advised to get hydrated and keep Oral Rehydration Solution while going to field work.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sundargarh odisha mayurbhanj
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