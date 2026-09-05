Odisha watchman bitten by krait, cycles to hospital with snake in bag; critical

A watchman in Odisha cycled to a hospital with a venomous common krait in a polythene bag after the snake bit him on the leg while he was on duty, doctors said.

Mochiram Tudu, from Mayurbhanj district, later developed complications and was referred to a hospital in Baripada for further treatment.

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Mochiram Tudu, from Mayurbhanj district, later developed complications and was referred to a hospital in Baripada for further treatment.

Tudu was on duty at the office of the assistant engineer of a lift irrigation project in Ward No. 10 of Udala town when the snake bit him at around 8 pm on Friday.

Tudu initially did not realise that he had been bitten by a common krait and could not identify the reptile. Once he understood the seriousness of the incident, he caught the snake, killed it and packed it in a polythene bag. He then cycled to the Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital, carrying the dead reptile with him.

Doctors at the hospital identified the reptile as a common krait and immediately began treating Tudu. His condition deteriorated later in the night, prompting doctors to refer him to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for further treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} “His treatment was started immediately, but his condition deteriorated during the night,” said Dr D. Jena, in-charge additional district medical officer at the Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His treatment was started immediately, but his condition deteriorated during the night,” said Dr D. Jena, in-charge additional district medical officer at the Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Tudu remains under observation at the Baripada hospital.

Snakebite is a major cause of disaster-related deaths in Odisha, ranking second only to drowning. The state recorded 1,150 snakebite deaths in 2023-24, while 709 fatalities were reported in 2024-25, with coastal and northeastern districts among the worst affected.

The Odisha government is planning a series of measures to reduce snakebite deaths, including village-level awareness campaigns and improvements in housing and sanitation to reduce the presence of snakes and rodents.

Officials also plan to promote protective equipment such as gumboots and torches for people moving outdoors at night and train frontline workers, including ASHA and anganwadi workers, nurses and teachers, in early recognition of snakebite and first response.

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The state also plans to strengthen doctors’ capacity to administer anti-snake venom, establish snake rescue teams at district and block levels and ensure uninterrupted supplies of anti-snake venom at primary and community health centres.

Dedicated snakebite treatment centres are also proposed in high-risk districts, along with round-the-clock emergency transport to reduce delays during the critical period after a bite.