Old currencies worth over 4.5 crore recovered in Uttarakhand, 6 detained

At least six persons were detained from Haridwar and some places in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with old currency notes valuing more than ₹4,50,00,000. The development took place during raids conducted by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in the temple town.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Three people caught with the currency are from Haridwar and the rest are from Uttar Pradesh. The inquiry is on," STF senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Singh told news agency ANI.

The central government had banned the old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes on November 8, 2016 with the announcement of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to put a stop on black money.

Police said the old rupee notes will be exchanged at the banks. Further investigation is underway.

The same day, religious leader Yeti Narsinganand was arrested for alleged inflammatory speeches and an apparent call for genocide of the Muslim community at the Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad' last week. Previously, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested and sent to jail in the same case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assembly elections are due in five states, including Uttarakhand and UP, from next month. The hill state is scheduled to hold the polls on February 14.

Counting of votes will take place on March 10, according to a time table released by the Election Commission of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON