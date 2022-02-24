Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Old pension scheme is...:' Priyanka reacts on big Rajasthan Budget announcement
india news

'Old pension scheme is...:' Priyanka reacts on big Rajasthan Budget announcement

“The Congress party is fully dedicated to the interests of government employees,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi hailed the old pension scheme announced by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in his budget.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (ANI- file photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hailed the old pension scheme announced by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot in his budget, calling it a big decision in the interest of government employees.

The Congress leader took to Twitter to hail the government, adding, "The Congress party is fully dedicated to the interests of government employees. We have worked in the interest of the public, and will continue to work."

While the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have promised to revert to the old pension scheme in Uttar Pradesh if voted back to power, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced restoration of the old pension scheme for the government employees.

RELATED STORIES

“We all know that the employees associated with the government services should feel secure about the future, only then they can make their invaluable contribution towards good governance during the service period. Therefore, for all the employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004, I propose to implement the old pension scheme,” Ashok Gehlot said while presenting a populist budget ahead of the 2023 State Assembly election on Wednesday.

Before the implementation of the new pension scheme, government employees who retired were given a fixed pension amount equal to 50% of the last drawn salary.

The New Pension Scheme was implemented in 2004. As per the scheme, the pension amount was directly calculated as per the number of years in service. On retirement, the employee could withdraw 60% of the total pension amount in a lump sum. The remaining 40% has to be purchased from the insurance company’s annuity plan, on which the interest amount is given as monthly pension.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje called the budget ‘politically oriented’ and ‘lacking any vision.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pension scheme ashok gehlot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP