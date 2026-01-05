Kota , Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Hadoti region is a "remarkable confluence of water, forests, heritage, and culture", reaffirming the commitment to establish the area on the global tourism map. Om Birla highlights Hadoti's potential as international tourism destination

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Hadoti Travel Mart at City Park in Kota on Sunday evening, Birla noted that the region, located in southeastern Rajasthan, possesses a unique identity.

He said the wide participation of travel agents and hotel operators from across the country indicates growing confidence in the region's tourism potential.

Birla noted that attractions such as the Chambal Safari, historic forts, stepwells and religious sites give the region a distinct identity. He expressed confidence that the discussions held during the mart would lead to an increase in both domestic and international tourists arrivals.

"The dialogue and wide participation witnessed in recent days have made this Travel Mart meaningful and purposeful," he added.

He also mentioned that Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has a long association with Hadoti and has personally experienced the Chambal Safari.

The union minister assured that sustained efforts will be made to enhance tourism in the region. "Hadoti possesses all necessary elements for development and is set to become a potent destination," he said.

Shekhawat said when developing new destinations, focus must remain on offering unique features. He said Hadoti offers everything a tourist seeks, noting that the equal availability of water, forests and land makes the region special.

The union minister highlighted the government’s aim to increase the tourism sector's contribution to the national economy to 7.5 per cent by 2030 and 10 per cent by 2047. He further said the hospitality culture of Atithi Devo Bhava remains a unique strength of the Indian tourism sector. He described the inaugural mart in Kota as a "good beginning" for enhancing tourism prospects.

The event saw participation of nearly 600 tour operators from 26 states. These representatives visited major tourist sites in and around Kota to facilitate the inclusion of the region in their tourism packages. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also attended the mart on its second day.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, and Rajasthan Heritage Development and Promotion Authority Chairman Omkar Singh Lakhawat were also present.

The mart provided a platform to showcase the tourism potential of Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran districts through exhibitions and B2B meetings between local entrepreneurs and national travel trade representatives.

