Kota , Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday inaugurated a town hall and road development projects worth ₹29 crore in Bundi and outlined plans to develop the district as a hub of tourism, agriculture and industry. Om Birla inaugurates ₹29 crore projects in Rajasthan's Bundi

Addressing a programme organised by the Municipal Council, Birla, the MP from Kota-Bundi, said the new year would mark a fresh phase of development with visible outcomes of initiatives taken for Bundi’s overall progress.

He said the government aims to make Bundi a frontrunner in development and establish it as a prominent tourism city at the national and international levels.

A comprehensive development plan has been prepared in line with public expectations to strengthen sectors such as tourism, agriculture, industry and infrastructure, he added.

Highlighting Bundi’s tourism potential, Birla said the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve would give the district national-level recognition in eco-tourism.

He said air services from the proposed Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, expected to start in 2027, would boost industrial development and tourism by improving connectivity and attracting investment.

Birla said Bundi has made progress towards emerging as an agro-industrial hub, with a Mother Dairy food processing plant coming up and 19 agro-based industrial units already set up in the Taleda region.

To empower farmers, he announced that an Agro-Tech Fair would be organised to provide training and information on modern farming techniques. He also said construction of a Stone Park to promote the sandstone industry would begin soon.

Birla said drinking water supply to every household would be ensured within the next two years through the Gararda and Naunera projects.

Projects worth ₹29 crore were inaugurated during the programme. The Town Hall, built at a cost of ₹20 crore, has a seating capacity of 800 and includes 12 rooms and two additional halls.

The CC roads constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore were also inaugurated, strengthening urban infrastructure and civic amenities in Bundi.

