Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Oman adds Covaxin to approved list of Covid-19 vaccines
india news

Oman adds Covaxin to approved list of Covid-19 vaccines

With this, Indians flying to Oman will not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival as the Astrazeneca/Covishield jab is already on the country's list of approved vaccines, the Indian embassy informed.
Covaxin (File Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indians travelling to Oman will not be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival as its government has added Covaxin as well to the country's approved list of Covid-19 vaccines, the Indian embassy informed on Wednesday. “All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine,” the embassy, located in Muscat, shared in a press release.

 

However, the release clarified that the remaining Covid-19 related protocols, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test, shall continue to be applicable. “This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel without quarantine,” the statement noted further.

RELATED STORIES

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on October 27 in this regard, the Indian embassy said.

The development comes even as the World Health Organization (WHO), on Tuesday, further delayed its approval for the vaccine, asking its developers, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, for some “clarifications.” Covaxin will next be taken up for review on November 3, the world health body said.

Also Read | No WHO approval for Covaxin yet as panel wants more details

Covaxin and Covishield--the Indian variant of Britain's AstraZeneca jab--are the two most widely used vaccines in India's inoculation drive, which began on January 16, days after both shots received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Since then, four other jabs have received EUA from the top drugs regulator.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covaxin bharat biotech
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sameer Wankhede will remain the probing officer in cruise rave party case: NCB

CPM drops Jayachandran from party panels in Kerala; daughter calls it ‘eyewash’

Kranti extends support to Sameer Wankhede, terms Malik’s allegations baseless

Chhatisgarh man pushes wife, 2 children into well, then dies by suicide: Police
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP