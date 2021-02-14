Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed he and his family, including his father and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, have been put under house arrest by authorities.
“This is the “naya/new J&K” after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they've locked my sister & her kids in their home as well,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted photographs showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the Gupkar area of the city here.
Omar also alleged that his house staff was not being let inside.
“Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren't being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry & bitter,” he said in another tweet.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday too claimed that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq -- one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora locality here in December last year.
"Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir (sic),” she had said on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years after Pulwama terror attack, safer convoy movements now
- Reduced size of convoys, bulletproof vehicles and restricting the movement of civilian vehicles on the highway when the convoys of security forces are on the move are some of the measures take to ensure that terrorists do not carry out another suicide car bombing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One Rupee' clinic aims to help the poor and ailing in Odisha's Sambalpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycle rally organised in Vadodara to spread voter awareness, promote fitness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau's call to PM Modi: India to give 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles death of Kurnool accident victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Post-vaccine symptoms more common in young than elderly, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MP Reddy says BJP implementing East India Company model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russians set for candle-lit Valentine's Day protests after Navalny jailing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In govt's Atmanirbhar push, PM Modi to launch key projects in TN, Kerala today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, 164 missing amid good news on glacial lake
- The rescue team hit slush after drilling to reach the underground tunnel. The slush is being pumped out to gain access to continue the search for about 30 remaining workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Pulwama attack: Ministers, other leaders pay tribute to CRPF soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 12,194 new Covid-19 cases, tally surpasses 10.9 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog recorded over Haryana, Punjab and UP
- Delhi recorded a min temp of 8.6 degree C, 2 degrees below normal on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed group threatens to evict residents in Manipur's K Hengjang village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox