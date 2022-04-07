ED quizzes ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah in Delhi in bank money laundering case

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president, was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Thursday. According to available information, the NC leader was being probed in connection with a money laundering case in the Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

He appeared before the investigators around 11 am today: ED officials

The National Conference said on its official Twitter handle that Abdullah was called to Delhi by the federal agency on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation. It said that though the ED exercise was political in nature, Abdullah would cooperate with the same as there was no wrongdoing on his part.

“JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it today on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation. Even though this exercise is political in nature he will cooperate as there is no wrongdoing on his part,” the tweet read.

(With inputs from bureau)

