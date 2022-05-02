On 1 year of TMC govt 3.0; BJP takes out rally, hits out over Bengal violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a mega rally in Kolkata while lashing out at the ruling Trinamool Congress over last year’s alleged post-poll violence in the state, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged that May 2 be henceforth called Ma Mati Manush Divas (TMC’s slogan which literally translates into mother, soil and people) to celebrate the first anniversary of the TMC government 3.0.

It was on May 2, 2021 that the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive time with a thumping victory in the fiercely fought assembly polls. Post poll violence had allegedly erupted in many parts hours after the poll results were declared.

“Several BJP workers were killed, women were raped, houses were looted and thousands had to flee abandoning their houses on this day. We won’t forget this date and neither will we allow anyone to forget it as to how democracy was mutilated. That’s why the mega rally was organised,” said Dilip Ghosh, national vice president of BJP.

Top BJP leaders from the state unit including the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari led the rally in central Kolkata on Monday afternoon. BJP leaders said that the rally was aimed to establish democracy.

“It was a mega protest rally against the terror that has been unleashed by the ruling TMC. Several of our party workers have been killed. The rally has been organised to condemn the blood sucking TMC-government. This marks the beginning of the end of the TMC’s regime,” said Majumdar.

Union home minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on a three-day visit beginning May 4. He is expected to address a BJP rally at Siliguri in north Bengal on May 5. It was on May 5 that Banerjee had taken oath as the chief minister for the third time. The TMC is also all set to launch a massive public outreach program over the next few months starting from May 5.

“I am ever grateful to our Ma-Mati-Manush for having shown the high and mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal. Our people showed the world that there is no bigger power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation-building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together & won together. I dedicate this day to Ma-Mati -Manush and urge that this day be henceforth called Ma-Mati-Manush Divas. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla,” tweeted Banerjee.

On August 19, 2021 the Calcutta high court had ordered the CBI to probe the allegations of rape and murder. The federal agency has filed 58 FIRs in connection with the alleged violence. While at least 224 people have been arrested, the agency has filed 26 chargesheets. A report filed by the CBI in the court earlier this month stated that in 20 cases further investigation is required.

The court has also directed the state government to expeditiously decide an application for compensation moved by the family members of deceased BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar. The 35-year-old man, killed in Kolkata on May 2, 2021, was one of the first victims of the alleged post poll violence

The TMC, which has been accusing the BJP-led Centre of using central agencies to harass the state government, hit back saying that the BJP was trying to malign the TMC.

“There is hardly any violence in West Bengal. Most of the cases cited by the BJP are either family feuds or fights over property in a village. The BJP is trying to malign us,” said Firhad Hakim, state minister.

Political experts, however, said that the BJPs rally and Shah’s visit are more of an effort to rejuvenate its workers and boost their morale.

“The morale of BJP workers is down. Several leaders have quit, the party hasn’t won a single election since then and has even lost the Asansol seat to TMC while infighting is taking a huge toll. There is a need to show off strength to rejuvenate its workers. While panchayat polls are expected next year, in 2024 the Lok Sabha polls will be held,” said Amal Mukherjee political commentator.

The ruling TMC is also set to launch a massive public outreach program over the next few months starting from May 5, which commemorates the day when party chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the chief minister last year.

This comes at a time when the image of the state government has been hit and the TMC has come under fire over a series of incidents including rapes, massacre and corruption.

While the first phase will be held from May 5 and continue till July 21, the second phase will start right after the TMC’s July 21 mega rally and continue till October when the festival season starts. The third phase will start around November when the festivity ends.

“As a soldier of the TMC I can say that Mamata Banerjee will remain the chief minister of West Bengal till 2036. And on 2036 she will remain present in a program where Abhishek Banerjee (Mamata’s nephew) will take oath as the next chief minister,” Kunal Ghosh, TMC’s state general secretary wrote on his social media post.