On Agnipath protests, Asaduddin Owaisi demands PM Modi does this

Agnipath protest: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the youth are protesting on the streets due to his wrong decision.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 11:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the Agnipath scheme a wrong decision of the Centre, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to withdraw it in the same way he revoked the three farm laws, ANI reported."Agnipath scheme is absolutely wrong decision taken by the Government and it is not good for the country at all. PM Modi thinks that our Navy officers and soldiers are contractual employees or contractual lecturers, but their profession is honourable," Owaisi told the agency.Agnipath protest LIVE updatesThe Hyderabad MP criticised the prime minister, saying that the youth are protesting on the streets due to his wrong decision.

"The way PM Modi revoked the land and farm laws, he has to take back this (Agnipath Scheme) decision as well for the security and the youth of the country," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief has been demanding the rollback of the Agnipath scheme, which has triggered violent protests across the country.

“Sir @PMOIndia Please Stop hiding behind military chiefs Mr Modi. Have the guts to take ownership of your reckless decision and face the consequences. The anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed you and only you,” he had tweeted yesterday. Owaisi also recalled the suicide of Rajeev Goswami in 1990 against the Mandal commission report. “When there is economic distress, very high unemployment and super high inflation, the result is always anger on the street. A 4th factor adding to these flames is hubris and arrogance that @PMOIndia is hiding behind service chiefs,” he tweeted.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

