On BJP's post-poll violence claim, Mamata cites NRC deaths in Assam

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a protest it held near her Kalighat residence with the body of a party worker on Thursday.

Calling the main Opposition party in the state an insanely violent and murderous one, Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress was not a party of goons and its workers would feel embarrassed to even touch workers affiliated with the former.

She also hit out at the BJP leadership over the deaths in Assam following the publication of the National Register of Citizens and said there was no law in BJP’s rule.

Banerjee made the statements while speaking at an event in Bhabanipur where a by-election is due next week. Banerjee is pitted against the BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal in the election.

“I heard a worker of the BJP had died months after the elections. Such deaths are always unfortunate. They came with the body near my house. Several people were killed in Assam over NRC. Don't you have any shame? There is no law in BJP's rule,” the TMC supremo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP's newly appointed state chief Sukanta Majumder said earlier in the day the Kolkata Police had registered a ‘suo moto’ case against him and other party leaders, including Tibrewal, in connection with protests with the body of a BJP leader near chief minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in the city.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who took part in a campaign during the day for Tibrewal, said the "violence unleashed in the aftermath of elections in West Bengal has led to a humanitarian crisis" in the state. He said members of his party should be lauded for putting up a "valiant fight against the goons of the ruling TMC".

Banerjee said, “The BJP is insanely violent, cruel and murderous. They are indulging in hooliganism every day. They are bombing their own houses and saying they are being attacked. Who will attack you? We feel embarrassed to even touch you. The TMC is not a party of goons.”

Banerjee further said no inquiry was initiated against the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) even though it was involved in a lot of injustice. “The CPM has done so much injustice, has there been a single CBI inquiry and ED case on them? Our party, which fights with such bravery, is not being spared. Our phones are being tracked through Pegasus,” she said.