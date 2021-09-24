BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, Priyanka Tibrewal booked over Kalighat protests

Sukanta Majumder, the newly-appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit, said on Friday that the Kolkata Police have registered a ‘suo moto’ case against him and other party leaders in connection with protests with the body of a BJP leader near chief minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in the city earlier this week. The case has been registered at the Kalighat police station against Sukanta Majumder and other party leaders, including Arjun Singh, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, and Priyanka Tibrewal. According to officials familiar with the development, the FIR was registered under sections 143, 147, and 283 of the Indian Police Code (IPC), which relate to unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction, and using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties.

The Kalighat area in Kolkata, which houses the chief minister's residence, saw a high-voltage drama on Thursday after BJP activists led by Sukanta Majumder engaged in a scuffle with the police after being stopped from holding a “peaceful demonstration” with the body of Dhurjati Saha.

According to police officials cited by PTI news agency, activists of the BJP were on their way to a crematorium from their party office for Dhurjati Saha’s last rites, when the flower-bedecked hearse suddenly took a detour through Harish Chatterjee Street, a part of the poll-bound Bhabanipur assembly constituency. As policemen threw a cordon and put guard rails to stop the hearse, forcing its driver to change direction, Majumder was seen running behind the carrier. He then sat in the middle of the road in front of the TMC supremo’s residence, with supporters raising slogans against the ruling party, as the hearse moved forward. BJP lawmaker Arjun Singh and the party’s candidate for Bhabanipur by-elections, Priyanka Tibrewal, were also seen protesting against the police action.

Later, after a brief scuffle with the police, Majumder along with party colleagues was forced to leave the spot. He opposed the “manhandling” by the police personnel and alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was stopping peaceful protesters instead of investigating the death of the BJP leader and apprehending the “murderers”.

Dhurjati Saha allegedly come under attack in May when the counting of votes was in progress. Violent protests erupted on Wednesday when Saha, who unsuccessfully contested the March-April assembly polls from Magrahat Paschim constituency, died at a nursing home in the city; with BJP leaders claiming that ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters assaulted him.