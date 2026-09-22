On cam: Class 2 student falls unconscious, dies in classroom in UP's Balrampur

A video is in wide circulation on social media showing a seven-year-old student of Class 2 in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur falling unconscious and dying. The incident happened on Monday.

Police added that the girl's family did not approach them after the incident. (Screengrab/X/@NCMIndiaa)

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Balrampur police did not confirm what caused the death of the girl but said that after she fell unconscious, she was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

In the viral video, the girl is seen losing consciousness in the middle of a busy classroom with the teacher present. At first, the girl gains her consciousness back as teacher takes a round of the class, failing to notice her. She sits straight, only to fall back again on her bench within seconds. Later, the teacher notices and attends to her, as the entire class gathers around the desk.

Several posts on social media claimed that she allegedly suffered a heart attack due to loud music from the DJ passing nearby. However, the police has not yet confirmed the cause.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl was a student of Divine Public School in the district. Police said that she allegedly fell unconscious in her classroom on Monday due to unknown reasons, following which she was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl was a student of Divine Public School in the district. Police said that she allegedly fell unconscious in her classroom on Monday due to unknown reasons, following which she was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. {{/usCountry}}

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The claim that the girl died due to the loud sound of a DJ during the Ganesh idol immersion on September 21 went viral on social media, prompting police to take cognisance of the matter and conduct an inquiry.

Police added that the girl's family did not approach them after the incident. When cops got in touch with the girl's family, they told them that they had already performed her last rites and did not want any action in the matter.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage and conducting a detailed investigation into various aspects of the incident.