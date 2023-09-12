News / India News / On camera, Korean streamer sexually assaulted by Indian man in Hong Kong: Report

On camera, Korean streamer sexually assaulted by Indian man in Hong Kong: Report

ByHT News Desk
Sep 12, 2023 02:52 PM IST

A woman was sexually assaulted in Hong Kong by an Indian man during a live stream on Twitch.

A harrowing incident of a woman from South Korea being sexually assaulted in Hong Kong allegedly by an Indian man has surfaced on social media. The incident was captured live on camera when the IRL streamer was broadcasting on Twitch her day trip in Hong Kong, sparking massive outrage on social media and raising concerns about the safety of content creators.

Twitch streamer from South Korea sexually assaulted in Hong Kong.
Twitch streamer from South Korea sexually assaulted in Hong Kong.

In the video now viral on social media, a man can be seen following the victim on a stairwell of a subway while she was reportedly on her way back home. He initially tried to get her attention by asking the woman for help with the public transport system.

The accused suddenly grabbed her arm and asked her to come with him.

“Listen, come with me. I’m alone,” the man said as he kept following her to the subway.

The suspect, reportedly identified as Amit, pinned her to the wall at the deserted stairwell and sexually assaulted her. As Twitch users watched the horror live hoping someone would come to her rescue, another commuter near the scene raised an alarm. The accused immediately fled the scene.

Social media users identified the accused as Amit, who, on his Facebook profile, claimed to be an employee of Rajasthan Rifles, Hong Kong's Indian restaurant. Rajasthan Rifles, however, said that the individual in question is "not a part of the Rajasthan Rifles team or the Black Sheep community and has not been for one year."

"We are aware of the situation concerning the assault in the Central MTR station....We deplore and do not tolerate this type of behaviour."

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out