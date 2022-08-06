On Delhi liquor policy, now Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to CBI

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said he has written to the CBI as he accused former LG Anil Baijal of changing stand on opening of liquor shops in unauthorised areas. “I have written to the CBI to probe ex-LG's change of stance on opening of liquor shops in unauthorised areas,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Delhi excise policy has emerged as a flashpoint between the AAP and the BJP-ruled central government. Before Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had written to the central probe agency, recommending a probe into the liquor policy that was cleared by the Aam Aadmi Party government last year.

