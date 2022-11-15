On G20 Summit day 1, Rishi Sunak among world leaders who interacted with PM Modi

The new premier of the United Kingdom - Rishi Sunak - who took charge last month amid political turmoil in the country on Tuesday held a brief interaction with Prime Minister Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi in Indonesia’s Bali. Sunak’s ascent to the top post in the UK had been hailed by the Indian community as he became the first prime minister of colour and of South Asian descent in British history.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) - referring to the meeting - wrote: “Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali." Apart from Sunak, PM Modi also met United States President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron among other world leaders.

He was welcomed for the summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday morning. At the summit, most leaders condemned the aggression in Ukraine where Russia began its invasion in February. The war will complete nine months on November 24.

PM Modi - in his address - spoke on the conflict and said the world will have to find a path to return to peace in the war-torn nation. This was months after he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin - on the sidelines of the G7 Summit - that this is “not an era of the war”. PM Modi also spoke about India’s energy needs. Putin has given the summit a miss but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in attendance.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union are members of G20.

