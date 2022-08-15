Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Independence Day, Bill Gates's praise for PM Modi for prioritising health

Updated on Aug 15, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating 75 years of independence and many leaders are talking about the two-year-long fight against Covid.
A file photo of Bill Gates with PM Modi. 
BySwati Bhasin

Tech billionaire Bill Gates on Monday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sent wishes on India’s Independence Day. The country is wrapped in a patriotic fervour and wearing hues of tricolour as it looks back at the journey of 75 years of independence, the struggle for freedom and the road to development ahead.

In his tweet, the Microsoft founder wrote: “As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav. (sic)”

In July, Bill Gates, who also runs a non-profit organization, acknowledged India’s milestone of

giving 200 crore vaccine doses against Covid to its population. “Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations,” he had written in the post.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19,” he had further said.

