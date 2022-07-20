Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi for India crossing 2 billion Covid vaccinations

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's cumulative vaccination count against Covid crossing the 200 crore mark (2 billion).

Taking to Twitter, Gates shared a Hindustan Times report and said, “Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering 200 crore vaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of Covid-19.”

Previously, the Microsoft co-founder had lauded the country's vaccination drive when he met Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland's Davos in May.

“It was great to meet Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and exchange perspectives on global health. India's success with the vaccination drive and the use of technology to drive health outcomes at scale offers many lessons for the world,” Gates said on May 29.

India launched the world's biggest Covid vaccination drive in January last year. According to the Union health ministry on Tuesday, 200.59 crore doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far. Over 23 lakh vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Currently, citizens aged 12 and above are eligible to get themselves vaccinated against Covid.

The 200-crore vaccination mark was crossed on Sunday, 18 months after the vaccination drive began.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all Indians on this historic achievement. “India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against Covid-19,” Modi tweeted.

On July 15, the Union government started with the Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava to provide free precautionary doses for all adult-eligible population at government vaccination centres for 75 days. Those eligible for the precautionary dose include all people above the age of 18 who have completed six months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose.