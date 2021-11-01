On Kerala Day, President Kovind and PM Modi wish people a bright future

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people of Kerala on Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi for a bright future. “Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future,” President Kovind said in a tweet.

“Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours,” PM Modi also posted on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into existence from the then Madras state on November 1, 1956, after the Linguistic Reorganisation of states.

Chief minister Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings on Sunday, the eve of Kerala Day, saying it “an auspicious day when United Kerala turns 65 and is a moment of joy and pride for every Malayali.” “This is also a moment when everyone has to declare loudly that the history of modern Kerala will be evaluated with pride, at the same time, criticism and will dedicate themselves for the good and progress of the land,” his message roughly translated from Malayalam read.

The Kerala chief minister also said it is up to the people to overcome challenges posed by communalism and casteism. He said in his statement in the Facebook post that since coming into existence on November 1, 1956, Kerala has been able to meet the people's basic needs, including education, health, food and welfare.

“For us to move forward by overcoming the challenges created by communalism and caste discrimination by holding on to religious brotherhood and democratic values. Kerala was able to better meet the basic needs including education, health, food and public welfare. We have been able to become a model for the world in all those things,” he added.

“On this Kerala Revolution Day, we should take the responsibility of making Kerala's prestigious features more powerful without getting lost. This is the land we built fighting against the forces of division and hatred. Need to make that fight more energetic. Let's stand together for tomorrows of unity, peace and prosperity. Hearty Keralappiravi wishes to all.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also conveyed his greetings to the people of the state all over the world on the eve of Kerala Piravi.

"My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. Let us work in harmony and fraternity for the development and progress of our beloved state, and for nourishing and popularizing our mother tongue, Malayalam,” he said.