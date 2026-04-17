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On maiden visit to Ukhrul district, Manipur CM calls for dialogue to ensure peace

On maiden visit to Ukhrul district, Manipur CM calls for dialogue to ensure peace

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday called for dialogue and peace between different communities during his maiden visit to Ukhrul district after assuming the post.

On maiden visit to Ukhrul district, Manipur CM calls for dialogue to ensure peace

All communities have good and bad elements, but every common citizen longs for peace, he said.

During a heartfelt exchange with a woman who broke down in tears at Thawai Kuki village, the chief minister said, "I am a human being. My heart was truly touched. There is no other option other than dialogue for the restoration of peace."

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that started in May 2023 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

At least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, were killed in the violence, while thousands became homeless.

Singh had also made a stop at Shangkai village, Shokvao village and Ramva along the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

At Shangkai village, he interacted with the locals, where women raised concerns about the lack of potable water in the village and requested his intervention.

The chief minister assured them that he would take up the issue on priority and work toward a solution immediately.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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