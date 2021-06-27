Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi says don't believe in rumours on vaccines and trust science
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi says don't believe in rumours on vaccines and trust science

PM Modi further said that the threat of Covid-19 remains and the focus should be on vaccination and to follow Covid-19 protocols.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 11:46 AM IST
PM Modi said that there are many villages in India that have achieved the target of administering 100% Covid-19 vaccination to all 18+ citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there is Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy in some places in the country, which is dangerous. Speaking during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that more than 31 crore vaccine doses have been administered till today.

"Vaccine hesitancy in some places is dangerous I have taken both doses. My mother is almost 100 years old. She has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines. Take the vaccine jab as soon as possible," PM Modi urged the citizens.

"Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated. I urge you all- trust science. Trust our scientists. So many people have taken the vaccine. Let us never believe on negative rumours relating to the vaccine," he added.

He said that there are many villages in India that have achieved the target of administering 100% Covid-19 vaccination to all 18+ citizens.

"There is a Bandipura district in Kashmir that has achieved this target. Weyan village in Jammu and Kashmir has vaccinated every citizen above 18 years. They have successfully vaccinated their people," PM Modi said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

PM Modi on Saturday emphasised the need to maintain momentum in scaling up India’s vaccination drive againstCovid-19, asking officials to involve NGOs and other organisations to keep up the pace of inoculations.

He was told by officials at a review meeting on the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme that 37.7 million doses were administered in the last six days.

