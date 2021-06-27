Shun vaccine hesitancy, conserve water: PM Modi's advice in 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 78th edition of the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month, at 11am on June 27. In his speech, the Prime Minister paid tributes to India's athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, talked about vaccine hesitancy, and hailed doctors for their role in tackling the pandemic. A few key highlights from his address are have been excerpted in this report.
In a tweet addressed to his fellow citizens a day ago, the Prime Minister asked everyone to tune in at 11am on Sunday to hear him speak on the Mann Ki Baat programme.
JUN 27, 2021 11:29 AM IST
PM Modi salutes hardworking doctors of India
JUN 27, 2021 11:25 AM IST
PM Modi highlights water conservation, says it can be considered 'service to nation'
Highlighting that the monsoons have arrived, Prime Minister Modi asked citizens to once again focus on water conservation. "When clouds rain, they rain not only for us but also for generations to come," he said.
He said that water conservation must be considered as a service to the nation because when rainwater collects in the ground, it also replenishes the groundwater level.
JUN 27, 2021 11:18 AM IST
PM Modi spotlights India's record inoculation on June 21, urges people to shun vaccine hesitancy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the healthcare workers of the country for carrying out record vaccination on June 21. He also spoke to people who still feel apprehensive about taking a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
"I have taken both doses. My mother is almost a hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts put in and initiatives taken by the local population across the country to help people during Covid-19 pandemic. He said that awareness is key to defeating the disease.
JUN 27, 2021 11:10 AM IST
PM Modi salutes Indian athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Modi also paid his tributes to India's athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He said that every player taking part in the Summer Olympics this year has struggled to get where they are today and must be encouraged.
“They are not just going there for themselves but for the nation. These players will have to bring laurels o the nation and also win people’s hearts. And this is why my countrymen, I advise you not to pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly,” PM Modi said, adding, “We should support them with an open mind and encourage them.”
JUN 27, 2021 11:08 AM IST
PM Modi encourages citizens to take part in 'Road to Tokyo' quiz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to take part in the 'Road to Tokyo' quiz as he asked a few questions around the Summer Olympics this year. "Friends, regardless of whether you send me a reply, if you answer the Olympics quiz questions on the MyGov portal, you stand a chance to win many exciting rewards," the Prime Minister said.
The 'Road to Tokyo' quiz can be previewed at this portal.
JUN 27, 2021 11:04 AM IST
PM Modi begins 78th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address
The 78th edition of the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began sharp at 11am on Sunday. It was broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. People tuning in online may also browse to the official website of AIR News -- www.newsonair.com -- or use the Newsonair mobile app to listen to the address from their handheld devices.
