Shun vaccine hesitancy, conserve water: PM Modi's advice in 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 78th edition of the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month, at 11am on June 27. In his speech, the Prime Minister paid tributes to India's athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, talked about vaccine hesitancy, and hailed doctors for their role in tackling the pandemic. A few key highlights from his address are have been excerpted in this report.

In a tweet addressed to his fellow citizens a day ago, the Prime Minister asked everyone to tune in at 11am on Sunday to hear him speak on the Mann Ki Baat programme.

The prime minister's radio address to the nation was broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. People tuning in online may also browse to the official website of AIR News -- www.newsonair.com -- or use the Newsonair mobile app to listen to the address from their handheld devices.