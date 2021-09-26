On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urges people to celebrate and honour rivers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday urged people to observe World Rivers Day and keep in mind the importance that the water body has in our lives. “We remember many days and celebrate different types of days. If you ask the young sons and daughters in your house, they will be able to give you a list of such days. But there is one more day that we all should remember and this day is consistent with the traditions of India,” PM Modi, who concluded his official three-day visit to the United States, said during the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat.

"It is about connecting with the traditions with which we have been associated for centuries. This is World Rivers Day," he added. World Rivers Day is observed on the fourth Sunday of every September and celebrates the world’s waterways. According to the site dedicated to the day, it highlights the many values of rivers and strives to increase public awareness and encourages the improved stewardship of rivers around the world.

PM Modi also said that proceeds from the ongoing special e-auction of the gifts he receives will be dedicated to the government’s flagship project 'Namami Gange'. The government has set up a dedicated site — pmmementos.gov.in — to display and e-auction the mementoes that are priced between ₹100 and ₹30,000. Visitors to the site can filter through the mementoes on the basis of the price range.

"The spirit with which you give me gifts, this campaign will be strengthened with the same spirit… The work of cleaning rivers and making them pollution-free can be done with everyone's effort and cooperation. The Namami Gange Mission is also progressing and so the efforts of everyone; public awareness, and mass movement, plays a big role," he added.

Namami Gange is the Centre's integrated conservation and rejuvenation programme launched in June 2014.

The Prime Minister said that our scriptures warn against polluting rivers and the country’s western part, especially Gujarat and Rajasthan, where there is a severe shortage of water have started following a new tradition. “As the rain begins in Gujarat, we celebrate Jal Jhulni Ekadashi. This means that in today's era, what we call 'Catch the Rain' is the same thing as capturing every drop of water or Jal Jhulni.”

The Prime Minister also urged people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who he said worked towards making cleanliness a mass movement, and keep the rivers clean.

Last month, PM Modi talked about Sanskrit, legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand, forays made by young Indian entrepreneurs in the field of space and India’s growing startup ecosystem during the Mann Ki Baat programme. The Prime Minister also urged the country to continuously maintain its commitment to the Swacchh Bharat, or Clean India campaign.