On National Girl Child Day, PM Modi salutes women, their accomplishments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the country's women and their accomplishments on the occasion of National Girl Child Day and said it is the day to acknowledge those working towards the empowerment of the girl child.

"On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity," PM Modi tweeted. "Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity," he added.

India observes National Girl Child day every year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes. The day is celebrated with various programs including awareness campaigns to create a healthy and safe environment for a girl child.

On this occasion, the government of India will organise awareness campaigns under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme. The government of India had launched the BBBP scheme on January 22, 2015, to address major issues related to female empowerment in the country.

BBBP scheme is a tri-ministerial effort of the ministries of women and child development, health and family welfare and human resource development, and addresses the declining child sex ratio (CSR) and other related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum. During the last six years since its inception, the BBBP scheme has been aiming to change the mindset of the public to acknowledge the rights of the girl child.

The scheme has resulted in increased awareness and sensitization of the masses regarding the prevalence of gender bias and the role of the community in eradicating it.

The BBBP scheme has been able to bring the focus on important issues of female infanticide, lack of education amongst girls and deprivation of their rights on a life cycle continuum. The scheme has successfully engaged with the community to defy the age-old biases against the girl child and introduce innovative practices to celebrate the girl child.

