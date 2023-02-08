Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Rahul's call for case study on Adani rise, PM Modi says, ‘Harvard has done…’

On Rahul's call for case study on Adani rise, PM Modi says, ‘Harvard has done…’

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 05:59 PM IST

The prime minister said the Opposition had wasted the past nine years in levelling baseless allegations instead of indulging in constructive criticism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was full of jibes thrown at the Opposition, particularly at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had launched a scathing attack on the government in Lok Sabha over the Adani crisis. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's suggestion of a study on the meteoric rise in the business fortunes of billionaire Gautam Adani under the Modi government, the prime minister said an important study has been done at the Ivy League research university on the subject – 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party'. (Also Read | 'Wo ab chal chuke hain…': PM Modi jabs at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's speech)

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on the devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party'.”

On Tuesday, participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha as the first Opposition speaker, Gandhi made a barrage of allegations against Modi. Gandhi attacked the Centre over the sharp rise in the fortunes of the Adani Group, which has suffered a stock price meltdown since American firm Hindenberg accused it of fraud last month. He also linked State foreign visits to the group’s global gains.

He called the nexus between politics and business a case study, and accused the government of bending rules and using agencies to give the Adani Group airport contracts.

"There should be a case study on Adani by business schools such as Harvard, on how the relationship between business and politics works, India is a case study," Gandhi said.

His charges in Lok Sabha drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Union law minister Kiren Rijiju asking him to not level "wild allegations" and furnish proof of his claims. Speaker Om Birla disapproved of Rahul Gandhi displaying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adani in the business tycoon's plane to highlight their widely perceived proximity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi rahul gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP