On Rijiju's ‘part of anti-India gang’ remark, Jairam Ramesh's ‘outlaw’ jibe

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday blasted Union law minister Kiren Rijiju for claiming a few retired judges are “part of the anti-India gang” trying to make the judiciary play the role of the opposition. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said that the law minister was talking like an “outlaw” propagating “injustice”. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)

“A Law Minister talking like an Outlaw. A Minister of Justice propagating Injustice. If this is not a threat to freedom AFTER speech what is?” he said in a tweet.

Rijiju, speaking at the India Today Conclave, said that some retired judges at a recent seminar in Delhi were to speak on the "accountability in judges' appointment" but the discussion turned into “how the government is taking over the judiciary.”

“It is a few of the retired judges - maybe three or four - a few of those activists, part of the anti-India gang, these people are trying to make Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party,” Rijiju said.

"Some people also go to the court and say please rein in the government, please change the policy of the government. These people want the judiciary to play the role of the opposition party, which cannot happen," he added.

Rijiju said, "Judges are not part of any group or political affiliation. How can these people openly say that the Indian judiciary must take head-on with the government. What kind of propaganda is this."

Asked whether any action was being taken against just elements, he said, "Actions will be taken, actions are being taken as per law. Nobody will escape."

