On run, ex-Delhi private management college head booked for sexual harassment

A former head of a private management college in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 students on campus, police said on Wednesday. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Dr Parthasarthy, the accused, has been on the run for over a month. The college administrator filed a complaint against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati on August 4. (ANI)

Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Managements said Saraswati engaged in “illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental” activities. “As a result...[institution] has severed all ties with him...and lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed...,” it said in a statement.

Deputy police commissioner Amit Goel said the college administrator filed a complaint against Saraswati on August 4, alleging that he was sexually harassing students pursuing courses under scholarships for economically weaker sections. “...statements of 32 female students were recorded. Out of which, 17 alleged that they received obscene WhatsApp messages...the accused [used abusive language]...”

He added that they also accused Saraswati of unwanted physical contact. “The students alleged that women faculty and administrators pressured the girls to comply with his demands.”

Saraswati was booked for sexual harassment, insulting the modesty of women, and criminal intimidation based on statements.

Police said they analysed CCTV footage and conducted raids as part of the probe. “The accused has not joined the investigation despite multiple efforts and is absconding,” said Goel. He added that they have seized material from the institute and sent it for forensic analysis. “Statements of 16 victims have been recorded before the magistrate at Patiala House court.”

Police said a car seized from the basement of the college was found to be using a forged diplomatic number plate, and a separate cheating and forgery case was registered against Saraswati on August 25.