On Tajinder Bagga's arrest, BJP reminds Kejriwal of ‘Modi is a psycopath’ tweet

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday reminded chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of his ‘psychopath’ tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it escalated its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor over the arrest by the Punjab Police of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

“We thought Kejriwal ji, we should remind you of this,” the Delhi BJP posted on Twitter with a screenshot of Kejriwal’s tweet. “Modi is a coward and a pyscopath,” the Delhi CM had tweeted on December 15, 2015, reacting to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a central agency, raiding his office that day.

“Kejriwal himself used abusive language against the Prime Minister,” the Delhi BJP said in its message for the AAP leader. “He lies every day and makes false allegations against others, and apologises after being sued for defamation. But he could not tolerate a single line against himself on social media?” it added.

“Is this why he was so restless to get the police under his control?” the BJP also asked.

As Punjab, where the AAP came to power earlier this year, is a full state, the police comes under the state government. In Delhi, which is a Union territory, the police reports to the Union home ministry, currently under the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP's Kapil Mishra, a former member of the Kejriwal-led outfit, was ‘warned’ by Delhi AAP spokesperson, Ghanendra Bharadwaj, that he should mend his ways or ‘you will be next,’ while party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted an earlier clip of the Delhi CM saying, “If we had police, we would have sent four-five of them to jail. The day we have police, we will make them mend their ways.”

It is not clear who Kejriwal was referring to and in what context he made the remark.

Meanwhile, Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police by the force’s Haryana counterparts who stopped the Punjab Police convoy carrying him, in Kurukshetra. Bagga was to be presented in a Mohali court at 1 pm. The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the Punjab cops for allegedly kidnapping the 36-year-old.

