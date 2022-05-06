Home / India News / Amid Tajinder Singh Bagga row, AAP spokesperson's 'sudhar jao' tweet goes viral
Amid Tajinder Singh Bagga row, AAP spokesperson's 'sudhar jao' tweet goes viral

AAP Delhi spokesperson Ghanendra Bhardwaj told Kapil Mishra his number may come next if he does not mend his ways.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police from his Janakpuri residence on Friday.(PTI)
Published on May 06, 2022 02:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Amid the political row over the Punjab police arresting Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a tweet of Delhi AAP spokesperson Ghanendra Bhardwaj 'threatening' Kapil Mishra has gone viral. As Kapil Mishra tweeted, "Why so much fear of a true Sardar?' following Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest, AAP spokesperson Ghanendra Bhardwaj told him that his number may come next.

"Mishra Ji, you too spew a lot of venom. Mend your ways soon. Otherwise, your number may come next," Ghanendra Bhardwaj tweeted.

3 states get involved amid escalating row over BJP's Tajinder Bagga's arrest

"AAP's police, jail, dictatorship can neither silence nor scare us. Such threats from AAP workers since the morning prove that Kejriwal will now use Punjab police to silence the opposition," Kapil Mishra tweeted in reply.

The arrest emerged as a major political controversy with the Haryana police getting involved. In Haryana's Kurukshetra, Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police to verify their information that Bagga was forcibly picked up from his residence. The Delhi Police also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father that some people came to his house in Delhi's Janakpuri around 8am.

While the Punjab Police said the accused was served five notices to join the investigation, to which he did not respond, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Tajinder Bagga has been arrested because of his tweets aimed at instigating violence in Punjab.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
