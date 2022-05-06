Amid Tajinder Singh Bagga row, AAP spokesperson's 'sudhar jao' tweet goes viral

Amid the political row over the Punjab police arresting Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a tweet of Delhi AAP spokesperson Ghanendra Bhardwaj 'threatening' Kapil Mishra has gone viral. As Kapil Mishra tweeted, "Why so much fear of a true Sardar?' following Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest, AAP spokesperson Ghanendra Bhardwaj told him that his number may come next.

"Mishra Ji, you too spew a lot of venom. Mend your ways soon. Otherwise, your number may come next," Ghanendra Bhardwaj tweeted.

3 states get involved amid escalating row over BJP's Tajinder Bagga's arrest

मिश्रा जी आप भी बहुत जहर उगलते रहते हो, आप भी जल्द ही सुधर जाओ, नहीं तो अगली बारी आप की भी हो सकती है! https://t.co/z7AIjmKrrz — Ghanendra Bhardwaj (@GhanendraB) May 6, 2022

"AAP's police, jail, dictatorship can neither silence nor scare us. Such threats from AAP workers since the morning prove that Kejriwal will now use Punjab police to silence the opposition," Kapil Mishra tweeted in reply.

The arrest emerged as a major political controversy with the Haryana police getting involved. In Haryana's Kurukshetra, Haryana Police stopped the Punjab Police to verify their information that Bagga was forcibly picked up from his residence. The Delhi Police also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father that some people came to his house in Delhi's Janakpuri around 8am.

While the Punjab Police said the accused was served five notices to join the investigation, to which he did not respond, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Tajinder Bagga has been arrested because of his tweets aimed at instigating violence in Punjab.

