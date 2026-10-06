On the run for 40 years, Kanpur police nab convict living as self-styled godman

The Kanpur Police has arrested a convict, who had been absconding for nearly 40 years, from a forested area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, an officer said. The man, now 70-year-old, had been living as a self-styled godman “Baba Pagal Das,” at a small ashram and had built considerable influence in surrounding villages.

Prakash was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1986 for robbery and attempt to murder. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The man, identified as Ram Prakash, was convicted in a robbery and attempt-to-murder case and sentenced to 10 years in prison by a sessions court in 1986. He later received bail from the high court, but never returned for further proceedings.

Also read: 22 years after arrest, Agra court acquits Jhansi man accused of spying for Pakistan

Social media video helps police identify accused

Prakash was identified recently through a video on social media, where he was allegedly posing as the “godman” among his followers, the officer said.

The case goes back to 1984, when one Ashok Saini lodged a first information report (FIR) at Fazalganj police station, accusing Prakash of robbing him of ₹40,000 and attempting to kill his son. Police arrested Prakash, then a resident of Kakadeo. Two other cases were also registered against him at the same police station. The police stepped up efforts to trace Prakash about five to six months ago, after the high court took a strict view of the long-pending matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Murder convict held in Delhi after 20 years on run, was working as security guard Old acquaintance provides lead to Prakash’s whereabouts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Murder convict held in Delhi after 20 years on run, was working as security guard Old acquaintance provides lead to Prakash’s whereabouts {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the search, police found a person who knew Prakash from earlier. He informed that Prakash was originally from Gursahaiganj in Kannauj.

Following the leads from Gursahaiganj, the police found a video featuring the 70-year-old, disguised as “Baba Pagaldas”.

“…A police team surrounded the ashram on Sunday night and arrested him. He was brought to Kanpur and produced before a court,” said Fazalganj SHO Dhananjay Pandey.