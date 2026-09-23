Girl dies after alleged abduction and poisoning in Kannauj, two held

An undergraduate student from Sadar Kotwali area of Kannauj died at the government medical college in Tirwa on September 21. (Pic for representation only)

It is alleged she was abducted and taken to Etah by three men just two days back, including a man she knew.

The 19-year-old girl was found in critical condition near Chhibramau on September 20. Her family alleged that she had been made to consume rat poison.

However, police said their investigation so far indicates that the student and Rahul alias Suwalal, named as an accused in the FIR, consumed poison together. While the student died, Suwalal is undergoing treatment at Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad.

Police have arrested Suwalal’s brother-in-law Monu and nephew Harshit in connection with the case, Kannauj SP Vinod Kumar said.

Before her death, the student recorded a video naming the three alleged accused. Her family claimed she recorded the video after being admitted to the medical college in Tirwa.

The student had left home on September 18 to collect her marksheet but did not return by evening. Her family began looking for her and approached the Kusumkhor police post and Sadar Kotwali. The family alleged that they repeatedly approached the police but were asked to wait and no prompt action was taken.

On the complaint of her father, police registered an FIR against Suwalal, Monu and Harshit for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked.

Student went to Indore, says police

According to police, the investigation revealed that the student had gone to meet Suwalal in Indore, where he worked as a taxi driver. Police said the two were in contact with the girl’s family and later returned by bus from Indore. The girl was handed over to her family in Chhibramau by the three accused.

Police said that before the handover, the student and Suwalal had consumed poison. After reaching Chhibramau, the student’s condition deteriorated and she was taken to hospital. Suwalal’s condition also worsened and he was admitted to Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad. Police said he is in custody and will be arrested after he recovers.

“The investigation is being conducted based on the post-mortem report and the statements given by the student before her death,” the SP said.