Home / India News / On Women’s day, President Kovind, Amit Shah greet women for ‘untiring efforts and crucial role’

On Women’s day, President Kovind, Amit Shah greet women for ‘untiring efforts and crucial role’

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, according to the United Nations Women.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Members of different organizations display placards and banners to celebrate Women's Day in Mumbai.
Members of different organizations display placards and banners to celebrate Women's Day in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his wishes on International Women’s Day as he called for reaffirming the pledge to “ensure safety and respect for women”.

“On International Women’s Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world,” the President tweeted.

 

“Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations,” he wrote.

Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the occasion, saying he bows to “the Naari-Shakti who have time and again played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society”.

 

“Greetings on International Women’s Day. I bow to the Naari-Shakti who have time and again played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society. Women have always been the torch bearers of our lives, their selflessness and sacrifices in any role cannot be put in words,” Amit Shah tweeted.

“Due to PM @NarendraModi’s visionary leadership, India is witnessing a new era of women led development. Women are now leading from the front. Schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra yojana for women, Toilets under SBM, PM Ujjwala have brought holistic changes in their lives,” he added.

 

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too wished women on International Women’s Day

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my best wishes to all the women. We are working towards women empowerment by the way of the new education policy. Today, ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bacho’ is reaching newer heights,” Nishank was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a video of Fit India to talk about Women’s Day.

“On the #InternationalWomensDay, I would like to salute all the women athletes of India who have brought laurels for India,” he posted on Twitter with hashtags #SheInspireUs #SheInspiresMe and #FitIndiaMovement.

 

The International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate women’s movement and struggle for equality.

The theme for International Women’s Day this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, according to the United Nations Women.

