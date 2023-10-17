One booked for displaying Godse’s photo during procession in Davanagere

The Davanagere city police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for displaying Nathuram Godse’s portrait during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Although no complaint was filed, the police have registered a suo-motu case into the matter. (HT Archives)

According to officials, the Hindu Mahaganapati Shobhayatra, a grand and peaceful procession, had a flex bearing the image of Nathuram Godse, the person who killed Mahatma Gandhi. The incident took place on Saturday, however, it came to light later. Although no complaint was filed, the police have registered a suo-motu case into the matter.

On Saturday, the procession, with a substantial gathering of young participants, commenced at around 10:30 am. As the yatra left Ganesha’s pandal and progressed along AVK College Road in Davangere, an unidentified youth displayed a flex bearing the picture of Nathuram Godse, with caption that read “the dreamer of Akhand Bharat.”

Moreover, the procession also witnessed a skirmish between two groups of youths, resulting in law enforcement officials to register a FIR against both groups.

“A case has already been registered against the youth responsible for this act,” extension police station inspector Mallamma Chobe told HT, adding that the identity of the youth has not yet been determined. The police is working to identify the youth and further investigation is underway, she said.

The police said a case has been registered under sections 505/1(C) (intent to incite, offence against any other class or community,) and 505/1(B) (intent to cause fear to public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A similar incident was reported in Chitradurga district on October 8, where a youth displayed the flex of Godse during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession. The event was organised by VHP and Bajrang Dal. The police registered a suo moto case in connection with the case.

