One dead as speeding BEST bus rams into vehicles during rush hour; horror caught on camera

A terrifying road accident involving a speeding bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST left one person dead and three others injured on Monday.

Damageed remains of a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus after it collided with multiple vehicles, near Dadar in Mumbai, Monday, June 8, 2026. (PTI)

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The bus collided with two cars and several other vehicles in Dadar area on Monday, officials said, news agency PTI reported. Traffic movement also slowed in the area for some time following the incident as authorities undertook rescue operation, according to officials.

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Driver lost control

The driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Plaza Cinema at around 9.30 am on Monday, and hit two cars, a cab and two motorbikes.

Witnesses said they heard a loud crash and saw debris scattered on the road following the accident.

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Damageed remains of a vehicle after a BEST bus collided with it, near Dadar in Mumbai, (PTI)

{{^usCountry}} CCTV footage captures horror {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CCTV footage captures horror {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several CCTV cameras installed around the sight of the accident recorded the horror as the speeding BEST bus was seen hitting vehicles. One such video shows traffic slowed down near a curve when the speeding bus hits multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, from behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several CCTV cameras installed around the sight of the accident recorded the horror as the speeding BEST bus was seen hitting vehicles. One such video shows traffic slowed down near a curve when the speeding bus hits multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, from behind. {{/usCountry}}

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Two motorbike riders, the bus conductor and another person suffered injuries, and were reportedly rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital.

Who are the injured?

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Among the injured was 22-year-old man who was declared dead by doctors. The other three other injured persons have been identified as Rishabh Gupta (25), Satish Waghmare (48) and Mahesh Doiphode (50). Gupta's condition was critical as he suffered severe head injuries, the official said.

The Shivaji Park police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation and manage traffic.

The bus driver was detained, the police said.

Commuters in the area faced delays as lanes were cordoned off and traffic was diverted for some time.

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