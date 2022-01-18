One killed, 5 injured in explosion while making crude bombs in Bengal village

A man died and five others sustained injuries when some crude bombs which they were allegedly making went off on Monday night at Rameswarpur-Dakshinpara village in the Beldanga area of Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police said.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Yashuddin Sheikh.

Local villagers told the police that Sheikh, a resident of Benadaha village, went to Rameswarpur with his associates on Monday to make what is locally known as ‘socket bomb’.

After the explosion, Sheikh’s associates left him at the spot and fled. “They were later found by the police and taken to hospital,” an officer from the Beldanga police station said on condition of anonymity.

Sankharab Sarkar, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Murshidabad south organisational district unit, said, “Trinamool Congress has turned bomb making into a cottage industry in the district. We have information that the deceased worked for the ruling party.”

TMC legislator from Beldanga, Hasanuzzaman Sheikh, denied the charge.

“It is being alleged that the deceased was known to a TMC worker named Anaj Sheikh. This man does not hold any portfolio in our party,” said the legislator.

The Beldanga police station officer said, “We have started a probe but no arrest has been made yet.”