One person tests positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu, cases jump to 15 in Karnataka

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:25 IST

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that one person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Kodagu today, with this the number of Covid-19 cases in the state jump to 15.

The minister said that the patient had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia and is being treated at an isolated hospital, news agency ANI reported.

Section 144 (3) of CrPC Act has been imposed in Kodagu district of Karnataka in the interest of public safety till March 31. All hotels, lodges, resorts, and home-stays in the district will remain closed: Kodagu Deputy Commissioner #Coronavirus https://t.co/zmYL5iGObG — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

According to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act has been imposed in the district in the interest of public safety till March 31.

All hotels, lodges, resorts, and home-stays in the district will remain closed, the deputy commissioner added as reported by ANI.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday updated the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 166. This includes 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreigners. The virus has killed three people in the country - one each from Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra. 15 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

Of the 166 coronavirus cases in India, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum number of cases with 45 Covid-19 patients. Kerala is the second-worst hit with 27 coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 PM during which he will talk about issues relating to Covid-19 and the efforts to combat it.

The pandemic, described as an “unprecedented threat” by the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom, has now affected over 2,00,000 people around the world and caused 8,000 deaths globally.